'Bridgerton' S04 recap: Benedict-Sophie, Anthony-Kate welcome baby; Penelope steps down

Other characters' journeys this season

There's plenty of drama beyond the main family too—Francesca is grieving John but gets close to his cousin Michaela before she suddenly leaves.

Violet explores romance with Marcus Anderson but chooses herself in the end.

At Benedict's wedding, Hazel and John share sweet moments hinting at a new spark.

Gregory joins Hyacinth for a dance recital (and crushes on Miss Rochelle), while Cressida levels up as Lady Penwood and Alice Mondrich becomes Queen Charlotte's lady-in-waiting—lots of characters stepping into bold new chapters this season.