'Bridgerton' S04 recap: Benedict-Sophie, Anthony-Kate welcome baby; Penelope steps down
Bridgerton Season 4 just dropped, and it's packed with major shake-ups. The season's highlight? Benedict and Sophie finally tie the knot in a wedding that breaks old social rules.
Anthony and Kathani are back from India with their baby boy Edmund.
Meanwhile, Penelope steps down as Lady Whistledown and hands over the gossip crown to a new voice in town.
Other characters' journeys this season
There's plenty of drama beyond the main family too—Francesca is grieving John but gets close to his cousin Michaela before she suddenly leaves.
Violet explores romance with Marcus Anderson but chooses herself in the end.
At Benedict's wedding, Hazel and John share sweet moments hinting at a new spark.
Gregory joins Hyacinth for a dance recital (and crushes on Miss Rochelle), while Cressida levels up as Lady Penwood and Alice Mondrich becomes Queen Charlotte's lady-in-waiting—lots of characters stepping into bold new chapters this season.