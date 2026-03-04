'Bridgerton' S5: Will Simone Ashley's Kate return? Showrunner reveals
Entertainment
Good news for "Bridgerton" fans—Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma could return in a future season.
Showrunner Jess Brownell shared she's excited to keep exploring the bond between Kate and Eloise, saying, "I also am really partial to the relationship between Kate and Eloise. That's something that I'd like to continue following in the future."
Why Kate was missing in Season 4
Season 5 (and even Season 6) will focus more on Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd).
While Kate and Anthony were mostly missing from Season 4 Part 1, Brownell explained it was so Benedict could step up with new responsibilities.
Now, fans may see more of Kate as the story shifts to new Bridgerton siblings.