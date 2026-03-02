'Bridgerton' showrunner rules out recasting Daphne, Simon

If you've been hoping for a surprise return of these fan favorites—here's the scoop. Rege-Jean Page left after season one, while Phoebe Dynevor stuck around for season two but hasn't been back since. Brownell said they'd only consider bringing them back if there's a really meaningful storyline—not just a quick cameo.

Meanwhile, here's where we are with Anthony and Kate

Season three dropped any mention of Daphne's pregnancy, with Brownell saying the show decided it wasn't necessary to directly address either character's absence, and Anthony took a step back at the start of season four so Benedict could get his own spotlight.

Since season two, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) have taken center stage.