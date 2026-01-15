'Bridgerton': Showrunner confirms who will lead Seasons 5 and 6

The showrunner of the popular Netflix series Bridgerton has confirmed the focus characters for Seasons 5 and 6. Jess Brownell, who took over the reins for Season 3, revealed that both characters are represented by initials on her pocket squares. However, she didn't disclose which character's story will be told first. The announcement was made during the red carpet premiere of Season 4 in Paris.

Quote 'Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares...' Brownell told Deadline, "Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in five and six." "In what order? I can't say." The initials were E and F, leading to speculation about Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) as potential lead characters. Although according to the family hierarchy, Eloise and Francesca are next in line, the show has previously changed the chronology, so either of them could lead Season 5.

Speculation Eloise's story remains a mystery Jessie, who plays Eloise, did not confirm if her character would be the focus of Season 5. She told Deadline, "I wish I could say that I have started working on [Eloise's story]." "That would make me seem like such a professional as well if I was starting to work on it." While the actor didn't reveal anything, if the books are followed, Eloise is to end up with Sir Phillips.

Plot twist Season 3's gender-bent twist and its implications In Season 3, Dodd took over the role of Francesca, who married Victor Alli's John Stirling. The season introduced a gender-bent twist to her love story by casting Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling. In the books, Francesca ends up with Michael following John's death, but the gender swap has left fans wild with anticipation, so as to how this romance will be captured.

