'Bridgerton's Luke Thompson reveals quarter-Indian roots, wants to visit India

Thompson was born in Southampton and moved to France as a toddler, growing up bilingual before studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. This season features Benedict meeting Sophie, aka Lady in Silver, at a masquerade ball. Part 1 dropped January 29, 2026; Part 2 premiered February 26, 2026.

Thompson on love depicted in 'Bridgerton'

Both Thompson and Ha are hoping to visit India—Ha said she would love to visit and maybe meet Kate Sharma's family (Simone Ashley), while Thompson said he would love to film an entire season there.

Thompson appreciates how Bridgerton explores love beyond just romance, saying it "really delves into the complications of falling in love and of love generally."