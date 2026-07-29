British actor Chadbon, 'Doctor Who' alum, dies aged 80
Entertainment
Tom Chadbon, the British actor you might recognize from Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, and Casino Royale, has died at 80.
Fantom Events shared the news remembering him as "a warm and friendly man," and sent their condolences to his family.
Chadbon RADA trained, stage and television
Chadbon trained at RADA and kicked off his acting journey in theater before becoming a familiar face on British TV with shows like Blake's 7, Silent Witness, Heartbeat, and The Bill.
He's especially remembered for playing Duggan and Merdeen in Doctor Who (1979, 1986) and High Septon Maynard in Game of Thrones (2017), showing just how versatile he was across stage and screen.