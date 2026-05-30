Britney Spears opens up about 'emotional issues' after DUI, rehab

Pop icon Britney Spears has opened up about her "emotional issues" following her recent DUI arrest and subsequent rehabilitation. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the singer reflected on what she called an "interesting year," revealing that she often experiences intense emotions while in the kitchen. She wrote, "I have a lot of emotional issues that come up in my kitchen...I guess that's usually where we as a family all come together to celebrate, pray, and cook."

Kitchen reflections 'I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen...' The Grammy-winning artist recalled a night when she painted and made a stained glass lamp that gave her "the most peaceful feeling." She added, "Ok I get its a f**king broken lamp with shattered glass pieces put together...but I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to." "Unfortunately...my maid accidentally threw it away as if it was a napkin." However, she quipped that she was "used to people taking (her) things."

Post-rehabilitation reflections More on Spears's DUI arrest and rehab Spears's social media musings came over two months after her DUI arrest on March 4. She was reportedly seen driving "erratically" in Ventura County, California, and later failed a field sobriety test at the scene. A police report revealed that she had taken several prescriptions, including Adderall, Lamictal, and Prozac. Following this incident, the pop star checked herself into rehab in April, where she reportedly was "doing really well."

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