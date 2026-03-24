Britney Spears spotted after DUI arrest, waiting for court date
Entertainment
Britney Spears was seen out in Malibu for the first time since her DUI arrest on March 4, grabbing a coffee at Starbucks in a brown coat and sunglasses.
She's now waiting to hear from prosecutors before her court date on May 4.
Britney's family and friends are worried about her well-being
Britney's manager called the incident "inexcusable" and said it's time for change, while her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James are sticking by her side.
With concerns about her recent behavior, those close to Britney hope she gets support and rehab rather than jail, showing they're focused on helping her get through this tough patch.