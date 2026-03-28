Britney Spears breaks silence after DUI arrest

Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Ventura County, California, on March 4, after she had been seen driving erratically. She was booked by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and released the following morning. Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4. A source close to the singer told Page Six that her sons, 19-year-old Jayden and 20-year-old Sean, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline , have been supporting her through this difficult time.

Manager's statement

Manager Hudson called Spears's arrest inexcusable

Spears's manager, Cade Hudson, earlier said in a statement, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable." "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life." "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."