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Home / News / Entertainment News / Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' sequel adds Brittany Snow to ensemble
Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' sequel adds Brittany Snow to ensemble
Brittany Snow joins 'The Housemaid's Secret'

Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' sequel adds Brittany Snow to ensemble

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 05, 2026
12:58 pm
What's the story

Hollywood actor Brittany Snow has joined the cast of The Housemaid's Secret, a sequel to the 2025 hit film The Housemaid. The film also stars Sydney Sweeney, Kirsten Dunst, and Paul Anthony Kelly. Directed by Paul Feige and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine, production is expected to begin later this year.

Role details

What we know about the sequel

In The Housemaid's Secret, Snow will portray Marybeth, an unassuming receptionist at the husband's company.

The story follows Sweeney's character Millie, a live-in maid for wealthy families who takes a new job with a family that harbors a dark secret.

Dunst and Kelly will play Millie's employers in this psychological thriller based on Freida McFadden's bestselling novel of the same name.

Franchise potential

More on Snow and 'The Housemaid' franchise

Lionsgate is eyeing The Housemaid as a potential film franchise, with McFadden's third novel, The Housemaid Is Watching, likely to be adapted for the big screen.

Meanwhile, Snow is coming off of Netflix's hit series The Hunting Wives, which was produced by Lionsgate Television and renewed for a second season.

She has previously appeared in films like John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray, the Pitch Perfect trilogy and A24's X.

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