Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' sequel adds Brittany Snow to ensemble
What's the story
Hollywood actor Brittany Snow has joined the cast of The Housemaid's Secret, a sequel to the 2025 hit film The Housemaid. The film also stars Sydney Sweeney, Kirsten Dunst, and Paul Anthony Kelly. Directed by Paul Feige and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine, production is expected to begin later this year.
Role details
What we know about the sequel
In The Housemaid's Secret, Snow will portray Marybeth, an unassuming receptionist at the husband's company.
The story follows Sweeney's character Millie, a live-in maid for wealthy families who takes a new job with a family that harbors a dark secret.
Dunst and Kelly will play Millie's employers in this psychological thriller based on Freida McFadden's bestselling novel of the same name.
Franchise potential
More on Snow and 'The Housemaid' franchise
Lionsgate is eyeing The Housemaid as a potential film franchise, with McFadden's third novel, The Housemaid Is Watching, likely to be adapted for the big screen.
Meanwhile, Snow is coming off of Netflix's hit series The Hunting Wives, which was produced by Lionsgate Television and renewed for a second season.
She has previously appeared in films like John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray, the Pitch Perfect trilogy and A24's X.