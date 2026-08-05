Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' sequel adds Brittany Snow to ensemble

In The Housemaid's Secret, Snow will portray Marybeth, an unassuming receptionist at the husband's company.

The story follows Sweeney's character Millie, a live-in maid for wealthy families who takes a new job with a family that harbors a dark secret.

Dunst and Kelly will play Millie's employers in this psychological thriller based on Freida McFadden's bestselling novel of the same name.