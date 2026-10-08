Brittin clarifies 'pretty good' remark on AI 'Doctor Who' episode
Entertainment
Matt Brittin landed in hot water after calling an AI-made episode of Doctor Who "pretty good," which upset both fans and BBC staff.
After being told his comments weren't helpful, Brittin has now cleared things up, saying he didn't mean to suggest that AI could replace people at the BBC.
Brittin emphasizes human creativity at BBC
Brittin explained he just wanted to highlight how quickly AI is developing, not that it should take over creative jobs.
He reassured everyone that human creativity is what makes the BBC special, and said, "But the BBC has to stand for human trust, using the best technology."
So while tech like AI might help out, shows like Doctor Who will always keep people at their heart.