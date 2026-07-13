Broadway actor Grisetti dies by suicide at 44 McClure says
Entertainment
Josh Grisetti, known for his talent on Broadway and his work as an educator, has died by suicide at age 44.
The news was shared by his friend and costar Rob McClure, who called him a "brilliant" performer and said his passing is a "cataclysmic loss."
Grisetti's stage credits and teaching
Grisetti made his mark in shows like It Shoulda Been You and Something Rotten!, plus he appeared in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He also led the Musical Theater program at Cal State Fullerton, inspiring many students.
Tributes from stars like Sierra Boggess and Lea Salonga remembered him for his humor, creativity, and positive spirit.
If you or someone you know needs support, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text 988.