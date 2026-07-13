Broadway actor Grisetti dies by suicide at 44 McClure says

Grisetti's stage credits and teaching

Grisetti made his mark in shows like It Shoulda Been You and Something Rotten!, plus he appeared in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He also led the Musical Theater program at Cal State Fullerton, inspiring many students.

Tributes from stars like Sierra Boggess and Lea Salonga remembered him for his humor, creativity, and positive spirit.

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