Broadway and TV actor Grisetti dies by suicide, family says
Entertainment
Broadway and TV actor Josh Grisetti has died by suicide at age 44, his family said.
He was known for his work on stage, in television, and as a teacher.
Following the news, his family started a GoFundMe to help cover memorial costs.
Fundraiser tops $30,000 amid tributes
The fundraiser quickly raised over $30,000 with support from groups like Broadway Cares and actress Rachel Zegler.
Friends and colleagues have been sharing memories online: actor Rob McClure said he watched Grisetti "inspire students," and remembered their time performing together.
Days before his passing, Grisetti thanked the Legally Blonde: The Musical cast on Instagram after stepping away for personal reasons.
He is survived by his wife, Mackenzie.