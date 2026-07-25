Brooks appears virtually at SDCC for 'Spaceballs: The New One'
Comedy legend Mel Brooks popped up (virtually) at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time ever (at age 100) to talk about Spaceballs: The New One, the sequel to his classic Star Wars spoof.
He kept things light with a joke: "I've done a lot of things in my career, but not Comic-Con. Maybe that's because they don't pay."
Fans got to see cast members like Josh Gad, Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga, Lewis Pullman, and Keke Palmer join in on the fun.
'Spaceballs: The New One' cast returns
Brooks is returning as Yogurt, with original stars Moranis (Dark Helmet), Zuniga (Princess Vespa), and Bill Pullman (Lone Starr) also reprising their roles.
Keke Palmer and Anthony Carrigan are joining the adventure.
Josh Gad, who pitched the project back in 2022, says Brooks had plenty of laughs riffing on today's Star Wars culture.
Mark your calendars: Spaceballs: The New One lands in theaters April 23, 2027.