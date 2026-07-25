Brooks appears virtually at SDCC for 'Spaceballs: The New One'

Comedy legend Mel Brooks popped up (virtually) at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time ever (at age 100) to talk about Spaceballs: The New One, the sequel to his classic Star Wars spoof.

He kept things light with a joke: "I've done a lot of things in my career, but not Comic-Con. Maybe that's because they don't pay."

Fans got to see cast members like Josh Gad, Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga, Lewis Pullman, and Keke Palmer join in on the fun.