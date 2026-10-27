Brooks cancels November 7 Kansas City concert after bots
Entertainment
Garth Brooks had to call off his special Kansas City concert set for November 7, 2026, after bots crashed the ticket sale: a queue of more than 90,000 people, most of them bots, jammed up the system.
The show was added due to high demand, but Brooks said, "You have my deepest apologies for the results and my most sincere appreciation for your efforts today."
Brooks issues refunds, Seattle adds show
If you bought tickets for the canceled show, don't worry; refunds are automatic.
The good news? His two original Kansas City shows are still happening as planned.
Meanwhile, in Seattle, things went smoothly: fans snapped up tickets so fast that a fourth show was added for November 12-15.
Even with tech headaches, Brooks is clearly determined to keep his real fans happy.