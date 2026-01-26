Brooks Nader shuts down Ben Affleck dating rumors
Brooks Nader, star of Love Thy Nader, is setting the record straight—she's not dating Ben Affleck.
After Deuxmoi stirred up speculation, Nader took to Instagram and said, "Haven't met him in my life."
So, despite the buzz, there's nothing going on between her and Affleck.
Where does her love life stand?
Nader recently ended an on-and-off relationship with Gleb Savchenko from Dancing with the Stars season 33. She described their time together as a cycle of mutual pettiness on Olivia's House podcast.
As for current romance? At a recent event, she made it clear she's single and not seeing anyone—despite rumors linking her to tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.