Brooks Nader shuts down Ben Affleck dating rumors Entertainment Jan 26, 2026

Brooks Nader, star of Love Thy Nader, is setting the record straight—she's not dating Ben Affleck.

After Deuxmoi stirred up speculation, Nader took to Instagram and said, "Haven't met him in my life."

So, despite the buzz, there's nothing going on between her and Affleck.