Brown co-designed 'Enola Holmes 3' wedding gown with Boyle

Two braids symbolized Brown and Partridge

Millie's 2024 weddings to Jake Bongiovi and an Italian ceremony played a big part in the design, along with inspiration from the painting Go, Lovely Rose.

She even added two braids to symbolize herself and Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge).

Netflix highlighted how these personal touches made Enola's dress extra meaningful, mixing Millie's real life with her character's story.