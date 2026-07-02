Brown co-designed 'Enola Holmes 3' wedding gown with Boyle
Entertainment
Millie Bobby Brown didn't just star in Enola Holmes 3. She helped design Enola's wedding dress, taking cues from her own bridal look.
Working closely with costume designer Consolata Boyle, Millie shared, "We worked tirelessly on what that dress looked like. I took inspiration from my actual wedding dress."
The film dropped this week on Netflix.
Two braids symbolized Brown and Partridge
Millie's 2024 weddings to Jake Bongiovi and an Italian ceremony played a big part in the design, along with inspiration from the painting Go, Lovely Rose.
She even added two braids to symbolize herself and Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge).
Netflix highlighted how these personal touches made Enola's dress extra meaningful, mixing Millie's real life with her character's story.