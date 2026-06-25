Brown 'The Wire' actor died at 62 in barn fire
Bobby J. Brown, best known for his role in The Wire, passed away in a barn fire on February 24, 2026, at age 62.
Officials have confirmed his death was accidental, caused by thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.
His daughter Reina shared the heartbreaking news after a late-night call that left her deeply shaken.
Brown praised for career and generosity
Brown started out as a five-time Golden Gloves boxing champion before switching gears to acting, with credits in The Corner and Law and Order: SVU.
He also directed films like Off the Chain and Tear the Roof Off, donating a third of the profits from Off the Chain to support animal welfare efforts through the Humane Society.
Those close to him remember his talent, generosity, and lasting impact on both Hollywood and his community.