Brown 'The Wire' actor died at 62 in barn fire

Brown praised for career and generosity

Brown started out as a five-time Golden Gloves boxing champion before switching gears to acting, with credits in The Corner and Law and Order: SVU.

He also directed films like Off the Chain and Tear the Roof Off, donating a third of the profits from Off the Chain to support animal welfare efforts through the Humane Society.

Those close to him remember his talent, generosity, and lasting impact on both Hollywood and his community.