'Evil Dead' actor Bruce Campbell reveals cancer diagnosis

Veteran actor Bruce Campbell, known for his roles in cult horror movies and self-proclaimed status as a "B-movie actor," has revealed he has been diagnosed with a type of cancer that's "treatable but not curable." The 67-year-old shared the news on social media on Tuesday (IST). In his post, he said that the diagnosis will require changes to his professional commitments in the coming months.

Health update 'When someone is having a health issue...' Campbell wrote, "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that - I'm having one of those." He added, "It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable,' not 'curable.' I apologize if that's a shock - it was to me too." The actor did not disclose further medical details but stressed his focus on treatment over the summer.

Twitter Post See his post here pic.twitter.com/xnBYzY4wsS — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) March 3, 2026

Career impact Changes in professional commitments due to health issues The actor mentioned that his health condition would affect his professional commitments. "I'm posting this because professionally, a few things will have to change - appearances and [fan conventions] and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment," he wrote. However, he also shared plans for the future: "My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall."

