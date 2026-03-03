'Evil Dead' actor Bruce Campbell reveals cancer diagnosis
Veteran actor Bruce Campbell, known for his roles in cult horror movies and self-proclaimed status as a "B-movie actor," has revealed he has been diagnosed with a type of cancer that's "treatable but not curable." The 67-year-old shared the news on social media on Tuesday (IST). In his post, he said that the diagnosis will require changes to his professional commitments in the coming months.
Campbell wrote, "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that - I'm having one of those." He added, "It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable,' not 'curable.' I apologize if that's a shock - it was to me too." The actor did not disclose further medical details but stressed his focus on treatment over the summer.
Changes in professional commitments due to health issues
The actor mentioned that his health condition would affect his professional commitments. "I'm posting this because professionally, a few things will have to change - appearances and [fan conventions] and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment," he wrote. However, he also shared plans for the future: "My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall."
More about Campbell and his career
Campbell is best known for his role in the 1981 cult horror movie The Evil Dead, directed by Sam Raimi. He reprised this role in its sequels, Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness. Later, he returned to the role in the television spin-off Ash vs Evil Dead. Apart from his horror franchise work, Campbell also appeared in Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and featured in the 2002 film Bubba Ho-tep.