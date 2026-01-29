Bruce Springsteen drops 'Streets of Minneapolis's—a protest anthem
Bruce Springsteen just dropped a new single, "Streets of Minneapolis," dedicated to the people of Minneapolis and our innocent immigrant neighbors.
The song is a tribute to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were killed during protests against immigration raids.
"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen shared.
What's behind the song?
"Streets of Minneapolis" is all about the unrest that shook the city in winter 2026.
The lyrics remember those who lost their lives and call out racial profiling: "If your skin is black or brown my friend / You can be questioned or deported on sight."
Has Springsteen done this before?
Definitely.
He's tackled tough topics through music before—like his 2001's '(American Skin) 41 Shots' about police violence, the anti-Trump EP in 2025, and even dedicating "The Promised Land" to Renee Good at a recent concert.