Bruce Springsteen drops 'Streets of Minneapolis's—a protest anthem Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Bruce Springsteen just dropped a new single, "Streets of Minneapolis," dedicated to the people of Minneapolis and our innocent immigrant neighbors.

The song is a tribute to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were killed during protests against immigration raids.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen shared.