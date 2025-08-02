Bruno Mars announces 1st-ever India tour: Dates, venues, ticketing
Bruno Mars is bringing his Cosmic Vibe India Tour to the country for the very first time, with shows lined up from November 21-29, 2025.
He'll be performing in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and—making history—Guwahati.
This is a big moment for live music fans across India.
Tour dates and venues
Mars kicks things off in Delhi (Nov 21), then heads to Mumbai (Nov 22), Bengaluru (Nov 28), and wraps up in Guwahati (Nov 29).
Guwahati's spot on the tour is especially exciting—it's set to host Northeast India's first-ever global pop concert.
Ticketing details and special offers
Tickets are available only at srentertainment.in.
If you're an ICICI Bank user, there's a pre-sale from August 2 with a sweet 5% discount using code ICICIBRUNO; general sales open August 4.
Expect QR code tickets and ID checks so real fans get their shot—no scalpers allowed!