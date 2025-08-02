Bruno Mars announces 1st-ever India tour: Dates, venues, ticketing Entertainment Aug 02, 2025

Bruno Mars is bringing his Cosmic Vibe India Tour to the country for the very first time, with shows lined up from November 21-29, 2025.

He'll be performing in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and—making history—Guwahati.

This is a big moment for live music fans across India.