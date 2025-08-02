Next Article
Actor Ramya's online abusers traced, arrested
Bengaluru Police arrested two people after actor and ex-MP Ramya reported receiving rape and death threats online, following her comments on the Renukaswamy murder case.
She flagged 43 abusive social media accounts to the police commissioner, sparking a quick response.
Police checking if those arrested are actor Darshan's fans
The Central Crime Branch tracked down 13 accounts linked to the threats and made two arrests so far, with 11 more people identified.
Ramya thanked the Karnataka Home Minister and police for acting fast, saying she's grateful for their support in standing up against online abuse.
Police are also checking if those arrested are fans of actor Darshan, who is connected to the original case.