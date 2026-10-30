Did singer Bryan Adams troll Donald Trump in new song?

In his song, Adams underscores the indigenous heritage of Lake Ontario.

He writes, "The lake of shining waters is what the Iroquois called her. It's a First Nations name - not an executive order."

The lyrics also hint that Trump's renaming move was a distraction.

The song adds, "But things weren't going his way in Iran. So like a baby tossing the toys from the pram."

"But it feels like another distraction. While the (Jeffrey) Epstein files were getting traction."