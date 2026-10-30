Did singer Bryan Adams troll Donald Trump in new song?
What's the story
Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams has taken a dig at US President Donald Trump in his new song Lake Ontario. The track is part of Adams's upcoming album How's It Goin', which he has described as a "love letter" to Canada. In the song, Adams criticizes Trump's decision to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, accusing him of "breaking the peace" between those living on its shores.
Song details
Adams underscores the indigenous heritage of Lake Ontario
In his song, Adams underscores the indigenous heritage of Lake Ontario.
He writes, "The lake of shining waters is what the Iroquois called her. It's a First Nations name - not an executive order."
The lyrics also hint that Trump's renaming move was a distraction.
The song adds, "But things weren't going his way in Iran. So like a baby tossing the toys from the pram."
"But it feels like another distraction. While the (Jeffrey) Epstein files were getting traction."
Album details
'Empires and regimes...': Adams on upcoming album
The song is a bonus track on Adams's forthcoming album, which will be released on November 6.
The album features other songs like 51st State, which was released on July 1 and criticized Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada should become part of the United States.
In a statement reported by Global News, Adams said, "Empires and regimes, dictators and kings, they all come and go. Lake Ontario is forever."