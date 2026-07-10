BTS and BigHit Music face copyright lawsuit over 'Swim' similarities
Entertainment
BTS and their label, BigHit Music, are in the middle of a copyright lawsuit after American songwriters accused them of copying parts of an unreleased demo for their chart-topping single "Swim."
BigHit has denied the claims and says they're ready to fight it out in court.
Musicologist Stewart backs songwriters' demo claim
The songwriters argue their demo was shared around the industry and eventually reached BTS's team.
Their case is backed by musicologist Alexander Stewart, who's worked on big cases like Ed Sheeran's, saying there are clear similarities between both tracks.