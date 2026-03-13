BTS drops first teaser for comeback album 'ARIRANG'
What's the story
Korean group BTS has unveiled the first animated trailer for its upcoming album ARIRANG. The 1-minute-3-second video features cartoon versions of all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The concept honors historic Korean recordings of the folk song, Arirang, and pays tribute to the story of seven young Koreans in the United States during the late 1800s.
Visual narrative
Teaser shows fans waving light sticks in support
The animated trailer depicts the journey of seven men who traveled to the US and sang for its people, linking the historical story to BTS's debut and rise. It also features their dedicated fans, known as ARMYs, proudly waving light sticks in support of the group. The clip ends with the poignant words: "When the world feels heavy, when your heart feels light, what is your love song?"
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
BTS (방탄소년단) '아리랑 (ARIRANG)' Animation Trailer: What is your love song?— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) March 13, 2026
(https://t.co/52LGZuypLg)#BTS#방탄소년단#BTS_ARIRANG
Cultural significance
Nod to South Korea's history
The ARIRANG trailer is not just a pop culture moment but also a nod to South Korea's rich history. It draws inspiration from seven men who, on July 24, 1896, created the first known audio recordings of Korean voices in Washington, D.C., as reported by The Washington Post. The MV will be a modern reimagining that draws upon the cultural significance of these historical records.
Upcoming release
BTS's 'ARIRANG' releases on March 20
The full version of BTS's ARIRANG is scheduled for release on March 20, ahead of a major world tour. Netflix will stream the group's first concert live on March 21 at 4:30pm IST. It will be followed by a documentary on the making of the album, set to release on March 27. This will mark BTS's first full group project since their 2022 hiatus, during which members pursued solo ventures and completed mandatory military service.