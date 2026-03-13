BTS drops first teaser for comeback album 'ARIRANG'

Korean group BTS has unveiled the first animated trailer for its upcoming album ARIRANG . The 1-minute-3-second video features cartoon versions of all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook . The concept honors historic Korean recordings of the folk song, Arirang, and pays tribute to the story of seven young Koreans in the United States during the late 1800s.

Visual narrative Teaser shows fans waving light sticks in support The animated trailer depicts the journey of seven men who traveled to the US and sang for its people, linking the historical story to BTS's debut and rise. It also features their dedicated fans, known as ARMYs, proudly waving light sticks in support of the group. The clip ends with the poignant words: "When the world feels heavy, when your heart feels light, what is your love song?"

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Cultural significance Nod to South Korea's history The ARIRANG trailer is not just a pop culture moment but also a nod to South Korea's rich history. It draws inspiration from seven men who, on July 24, 1896, created the first known audio recordings of Korean voices in Washington, D.C., as reported by The Washington Post. The MV will be a modern reimagining that draws upon the cultural significance of these historical records.

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