BTS's 'Swim' teaser 2: Members sail on a ship
What's the story
BTS has dropped the second teaser for their upcoming title track Swim. The 25-second clip, released on Wednesday, features all seven members sailing on a massive ship called S.S. Arirang. The teaser gives a hauntingly beautiful preview of the group's new era ahead of their highly anticipated album ARIRANG, which is set to be released on Friday. The first teaser for Swim, released a day earlier, featured a mystery woman silently observing a ship on display at Museu de Marinha.
Track insights
RM, Jin, J-Hope explained 'Swim' ahead of teaser drop
Ahead of the teaser, the group had already offered insight into the meaning of Swim during a special Spotify segment. RM described it as a reflection of "love to live," encouraging listeners to go with the flow rather than fight life's currents. J-Hope spoke about pushing ahead even when things feel overwhelming, while Jin highlighted the track's sonic appeal, pointing to its old-school drums and warm electric guitar.
Twitter Post
See the 2nd teaser here
BTS (방탄소년단) <SWIM> Official Teaser 2— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) March 18, 2026
(https://t.co/H8crSKJUoe)#BTS#방탄소년단#BTS_ARIRANG#BTS_SWIMpic.twitter.com/YIOfUt5K34
Comeback schedule
Meanwhile, here's BTS's comeback schedule
Excitement around Swim continues to build as BTS gears up for a packed comeback schedule. Following the album release, the group will host a free concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Saturday, which will also stream on Netflix. The next week, they will also appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for two nights, appearing on March 25 and performing a song before returning the next day to perform another track from ARIRANG.