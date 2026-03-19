BTS's 'Swim' teaser 2: Members sail on a ship

Ahead of the teaser, the group had already offered insight into the meaning of Swim during a special Spotify segment. RM described it as a reflection of "love to live," encouraging listeners to go with the flow rather than fight life's currents. J-Hope spoke about pushing ahead even when things feel overwhelming, while Jin highlighted the track's sonic appeal, pointing to its old-school drums and warm electric guitar.

Comeback schedule

Meanwhile, here's BTS's comeback schedule

Excitement around Swim continues to build as BTS gears up for a packed comeback schedule. Following the album release, the group will host a free concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Saturday, which will also stream on Netflix. The next week, they will also appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for two nights, appearing on March 25 and performing a song before returning the next day to perform another track from ARIRANG.