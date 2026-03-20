'Arirang': BTS unveils music video for lead track 'SWIM'

BTS , the globally renowned K-pop group, has finally released their fifth studio album Arirang . The album is led by the track SWIM ,﻿ which was accompanied by a music video on Friday. In the video, the members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are seen as voyagers on a ship named Arirang.

MV details Lili Reinhart plays the lead in the MV The music video stars Lili Reinhart as the protagonist, portraying her longing for someone as she envisions him in each member of BTS, who appear around her. The song delves into the themes of resilience and determination. The music video opens at Museu de Marinha, located in Lisbon, Portugal. It's a museum dedicated to navigation in Portugal. Then it transitions to the open sea, where the rest of the video takes place.

Live performance BTS to perform 'Arirang' live for 1st time on Saturday The group will be performing their new album and the song SWIM live for the first time on Saturday at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The performance will be part of a grand showcase of Arirang, attended by thousands of fans. It will also be streamed live on Netflix through BTS: The Comeback Live at 8:00pm KST (4:30pm IST).

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