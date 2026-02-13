BTS's 'Arirang' world tour to be screened in cinemas

The global K-pop sensation, BTS , will be bringing their much-anticipated Arirang World Tour to cinema screens across the world this April. The live streaming event is a collaboration between BigHit Music, HYBE, and Trafalgar Releasing, the team behind several major concert cinema events. It will feature two full-length tour concerts broadcast in multiple countries.

Event details The concerts will be broadcast live in multiple territories The theatrical screenings are designed to recreate the energy and grandeur of BTS's stadium concerts, offering fans who were unable to secure live tickets a chance to experience the performances collectively in cinemas. The two live concert broadcasts are scheduled for April 11 and April 18. Each territory will screen both concerts twice to accommodate varying time zones.

Tour highlights BTS's 1st world tour after military service The Arirang World Tour marks BTS's first global tour since the members completed their mandatory military service in South Korea. The tour aligns with the release of their fifth studio album, also titled Arirang. The tour will cover 34 regions with 82 shows, making it a record-breaking number of dates for a K-pop act.

