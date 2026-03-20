RM sustains ankle injury ahead of BTS's comeback concert

BTS leader RM has sustained an unfortunate ankle injury during rehearsals for the group's much-anticipated comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The news was confirmed by Big Hit Music on Friday, a day before the event. Despite the setback, RM is determined to perform but will have a limited role on stage to avoid further strain on his injured ankle.

Injury specifics RM has been advised to wear a cast The agency said in a statement, "While RM expressed a firm commitment to deliver a high-quality performance at this symbolic comeback stage at Gwanghwamun, the company, in close consultation with the artist, has made the decision to prioritize the medical opinion to preemptively prevent any further strain on his injury." "Accordingly, RM's on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited."

Fan reassurance 'Please don't worry because it's not that serious' In a live session after Arirang's release, RM addressed fans. He said, "I want to talk about something unfortunate." "I was practicing really hard for the stage and for our concert, and ended up with an ankle injury." "I really practiced hard, but I am not able to perform right away. I won't be able to perform, but I will be on stage to meet you, singing and hyping everyone up." "Please don't worry because it's not that serious."

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