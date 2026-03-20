BTS returns with 'Arirang' after 6 years

BTS , the global K-pop sensation, has finally released their much-awaited album Arirang . The 14-track LP features production from renowned artists such as Diplo, Mike WiLL Made-It, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, and Ryan Tedder. This marks the band's first full-length studio album since their 2020 release BE. The tracks are Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, SWIM, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don't know 'bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

Service impact BTS enlisted for mandatory military service earlier Amid their global dominance, all the members of BTS previously enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill mandatory service requirements. Despite this, they continued to release solo music during their time apart. After completing their respective services, the group immediately returned to the studio to work on Arirang. In a GQ cover story ahead of the album's release, member Suga promised a "diversity of genres," while RM called it "truly the whole package."

Album theme The meaning behind the title 'Arirang' The title of the album, Arirang, is inspired by a traditional Korean folk song. BigHit Music explained that the song has long been associated with emotions of connection, distance, and reunion. The label described Arirang as "a deeply reflective body of work" that explores BTS's "identity and roots." The group will be promoting their album with a comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Saturday, March 21.

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