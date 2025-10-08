Hirono doll keychain is now sold out

BTS's Taehyung sends 'Hirono' doll keychain flying off shelves

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:04 pm Oct 08, 202504:04 pm

What's the story

BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, has once again proven his global influence. On October 4, Taehyung was seen at Incheon International Airport heading to Paris Fashion Week. While his outfit drew attention, it was the Hirono doll on his Celine bag that stole the show, sparking an immediate sell-out of the collectible. The plush toy is a collaboration between Chinese artist Lang and Pop Mart, famous for designer toys.