BTS's Taehyung sends 'Hirono' doll keychain flying off shelves
What's the story
BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, has once again proven his global influence. On October 4, Taehyung was seen at Incheon International Airport heading to Paris Fashion Week. While his outfit drew attention, it was the Hirono doll on his Celine bag that stole the show, sparking an immediate sell-out of the collectible. The plush toy is a collaboration between Chinese artist Lang and Pop Mart, famous for designer toys.
Instant sell-out
More than 500 units sold within 24 hours
The Hirono doll, officially called the Hirono Living Wild - Fight For Joy edition, sold out in record time from Pop Mart's official stores in China. Fans speculated that more than 500 units were sold within 24 hours of Taehyung being spotted with it. The "Fight For Joy" edition features a character dressed in a brown suede bear suit and denim overalls, holding a small torch representing courage and hope.
Taehyung's Hirono Living Wild doll has SOLD OUT at the official POP MART store in China, with over 500 purchases in the past 24 hours.#태형#뷔#TAEHYUNG#Vpic.twitter.com/oBUpXLaUQC— CHINA Baidu Vbar (@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_) October 4, 2025
Collector trends
'Labubu walked so Hirono could run'
Before Taehyung's airport sighting, the Hirono doll was already popular among art toy collectors. However, after being seen with the BTS member, it became a global sensation. Fans declared it "the new Labubu," referring to Pop Mart's previous viral toy line. One fan humorously remarked, "Labubu walked so Hirono could run," another netizen gushed, "Taehyung's Midas touch in action!"