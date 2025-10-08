ED raids homes of actors Dulquer, Prithviraj in smuggling case

Salmaan's luxury car was seized last month

Authorities say the case involves possible violations of foreign exchange laws and illegal money transfers.

Customs kicked off "Operation Numkhor" last month, seizing 36 luxury cars in raids tied to the network.

Salmaan is currently asking the Kerala High Court to release his seized Land Rover Defender, arguing it was legally imported by the Red Cross.

The court has told Customs to review his plea within a week, while the investigation into the money trail and connections continues.