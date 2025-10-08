ED raids homes of actors Dulquer, Prithviraj in smuggling case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided 17 spots across Kerala and Tamil Nadu—including the homes of actors Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran—as part of a crackdown on a luxury car smuggling ring.
The syndicate allegedly brought high-end cars like Land Rover Defenders and Maseratis into India from Bhutan and Nepal, using fake documents from government agencies.
These cars were then registered in states like Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh and sold at low prices to wealthy buyers, including some celebrities.
Salmaan's luxury car was seized last month
Authorities say the case involves possible violations of foreign exchange laws and illegal money transfers.
Customs kicked off "Operation Numkhor" last month, seizing 36 luxury cars in raids tied to the network.
Salmaan is currently asking the Kerala High Court to release his seized Land Rover Defender, arguing it was legally imported by the Red Cross.
The court has told Customs to review his plea within a week, while the investigation into the money trail and connections continues.