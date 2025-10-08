Next Article
'How to Train Your Dragon' OTT release date is here
Entertainment
How to Train Your Dragon, the fantasy adventure about a Viking boy named Hiccup and his unlikely dragon buddy Toothless, is landing on OTT soon.
After a successful theatrical run earlier this year, you can catch it at home starting October 13, 2025.
The movie blends action, laughs, and heart as it challenges the villagers' long-standing perceptions of dragons.
Where to watch the film and cast ensemble
Streaming exclusively on The Peacock Hub via JioHotstar, the film is available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.
Mason Thames leads as Hiccup with Nico Parker and Gerard Butler joining him.
With music by John Powell and an IMDb score of 7.8/10 since its June release, this one's worth adding to your watchlist.