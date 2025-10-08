'How to Train Your Dragon' OTT release date is here Entertainment Oct 08, 2025

How to Train Your Dragon, the fantasy adventure about a Viking boy named Hiccup and his unlikely dragon buddy Toothless, is landing on OTT soon.

After a successful theatrical run earlier this year, you can catch it at home starting October 13, 2025.

The movie blends action, laughs, and heart as it challenges the villagers' long-standing perceptions of dragons.