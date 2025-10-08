'Dude': Pradeep Ranganathan's film gets U/A certificate, release date locked

Meet the cast and crew of 'Dude'

Dude mixes two generations of love stories, starring Mamitha Baju and Sarath Kumar, with Ranganathan himself in a key role.

The cast also features Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon, and Dravid Selvam.

Plus, it marks Sai Abyankkar's debut as a composer in Kollywood, adding some fresh sounds to the mix.