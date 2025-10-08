Next Article
'Dude': Pradeep Ranganathan's film gets U/A certificate, release date locked
Entertainment
Pradeep Ranganathan's new film Dude just got a U/A from the censor board and is all set for a festive Diwali release on October 17.
If you're curious, the trailer drops soon—on October 9.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Dude'
Dude mixes two generations of love stories, starring Mamitha Baju and Sarath Kumar, with Ranganathan himself in a key role.
The cast also features Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon, and Dravid Selvam.
Plus, it marks Sai Abyankkar's debut as a composer in Kollywood, adding some fresh sounds to the mix.