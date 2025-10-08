Next Article
Tamil film 'Rambo' starring Arulnithi set for OTT premiere
Entertainment
Rambo, a Tamil sports action drama starring Arulnithi and directed by M Muthaiah, is set to premiere exclusively on SunNXT this October 10, 2025.
The story follows a kickboxer whose life takes an unexpected turn after he helps a woman.
Tanya Ravichandran, Abhirami, and VTV Ganesh also play key roles.
More about the film and its cast
Breaking from the usual big-screen route, Rambo is heading directly to OTT—a move that's seen as a surprise for this film.
Shot entirely in Chennai on a tight budget, the film blends action, emotion, and comedy. Ghibran Vaibodha handles the music while R D Rajasekhar is behind the camera.
If you caught Arulnithi in Demonte Colony 2 last year (2024), he's back with something totally different here.