Stereophonics cancel Australia, Dubai shows due to lead singer's injury Entertainment Oct 08, 2025

Stereophonics have called off their Australia and Dubai gigs this month after lead singer Kelly Jones revealed he's dealing with a "displaced jaw joint."

Jones, 51, shared on social media that the injury isn't from singing—just "one of life's dizzying mysteries."

It is not medically advised for him to fly long distance for now, so he's focusing on recovery and physio.

The good news? Their UK shows in December 2025 are still on.