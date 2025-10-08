Karan Johar's Dharma Productions rents new office space in Mumbai

Dharma Productions , the film production house owned by Karan Johar , has reportedly rented a new office space in Mumbai's Andheri West. The monthly rent for the property starts at ₹15L and is set to increase annually by 5%, reported Square Yards. The lease was registered in September 2025 and spans four years.

Property details Details of the newly leased property The newly leased property is located in Signature by Lotus Developers and covers an area of 5,500 sq ft. The security deposit for this office space amounts to ₹1 crore. By the end of the lease term, the monthly rent will be approximately ₹17.36L. The total rent payable by Dharma Productions over the four-year lease amounts to around ₹7.75 crore.

Location advantage Why is Andheri West popular among commercial real estate buyers? Andheri West is a prominent real estate hub in Mumbai, catering to both commercial and residential needs. The area boasts excellent connectivity through road, rail, and metro networks. It is also conveniently situated close to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and key business hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel.