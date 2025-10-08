Rajvir Jawanda's wife had begged to postpone fatal bike trip
What's the story
Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda (35) died on Wednesday morning after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place late last month when he was riding his 1300cc motorcycle en route to Shimla. Reports suggest that he collided with stray cattle near Baddi, resulting in a fatal crash. His wife had reportedly requested him not to go on the ride that day, but he insisted and left.
Medical battle
Jawanda was on life support before death
Speaking to Daily Post Punjab, Jawanda's friend revealed that his wife had urged him to postpone/cancel the trip, owing to safety concerns. But the singer had assured her of safe return in what became their last conversation. After the accident, Jawanda was treated at a local Solan hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to Mohali's Fortis Hospital. There, he was put on life support. Sadly, despite their best efforts, he couldn't be saved.
Industry mourning
Politicians, celebrities mourn death of 'humble artist'
The news of Jawanda's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the Punjabi entertainment industry. Fans, fellow artists, and public figures took to social media to express their grief. Politicians and celebrities including Manish Sisodia extended their condolences to Jawanda's family, remembering him as a talented and humble artist whose music touched millions.
Career highlights
Jawanda's career in music, films
Hailing from Pona village in Ludhiana's Jagraon area, Jawanda became a household name with songs like Tu Dis Penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth and Kangani. His energetic voice and soulful lyrics made him a favorite among Punjabi music lovers. Apart from singing, he also acted in films like Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan (2019), and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019).