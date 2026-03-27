BTS's new documentary shows group's struggles with fame, work pressure

In their latest Netflix documentary, BTS: The Return, the band opened up about their grueling work hours before the hiatus and the recording of their new album, Arirang . RM revealed, "I started making music because there was something I wanted to say to the world, but being in the K-pop system means there's constant output, so we gotta keep moving." The leader of the group added, "I lost my sense of who we are as a team."

Industry insights 'We don't feel the same desperation anymore' Jin shared how the group used to go through "a lot of suffering" while creating music but don't feel the same desperation anymore. He said, "Now, if a song doesn't work out, it doesn't work out, and we just move on." The documentary also featured J-Hope discussing their military service and the rush to record their first new album in nearly six years.

Industry dynamics 'Sometimes it's heavy, almost unbearably heavy and scary' Unlike most K-pop acts, BTS has more creative control over its music. However, they still have to follow the industry's "comeback" cycle of releasing new music and promoting it. RM reflected on this pressure, saying, "We get to wear this big incredible crown. Sometimes it's heavy, almost unbearably heavy and scary." Jungkook added that while they appreciate their global fan base, the intense level of fame can be overwhelming.

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