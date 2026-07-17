BTS to perform 'Permission to Dance' at World Cup final
Entertainment
BTS is set to take over the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show on July 19, performing their uplifting hit "Permission to Dance."
The announcement came from Global Citizen. Fans are buzzing about seeing BTS back on such a massive stage.
Halftime show supports FIFA education fund
This isn't just about music: BTS's show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
"Permission to Dance" was chosen for its message of hope and resilience and its choreography even includes sign language so everyone can join in.
The song's impact has been praised by deaf creators and highlighted by the World Health Organization.