BTS won't submit to 69th Grammys after new Asian category
BTS just announced they won't submit their music for the 69th Grammy Awards.
All seven members shared on Instagram that they hope "music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language."
This move comes right after the Grammys introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, meant to spotlight K-pop, J-pop, C-pop, and more, but some fans and critics feel it actually separates Asian artists from the main awards.
ARIRANG debuts No.1 on Billboard
BTS's stand comes at a high point in their career: their latest album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on Billboard with over 640,000 equivalent album units in its first week, and their single SWIM is topping charts worldwide.
Even with past Grammy nominations, BTS still hasn't scored a win, so this decision feels like them drawing a line for fair recognition in global music.