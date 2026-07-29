BTS won't submit to 69th Grammys after new Asian category

BTS just announced they won't submit their music for the 69th Grammy Awards.

All seven members shared on Instagram that they hope "music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language."

This move comes right after the Grammys introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, meant to spotlight K-pop, J-pop, C-pop, and more, but some fans and critics feel it actually separates Asian artists from the main awards.