BTS's 'ARIRANG' becomes fastest group album to 1 billion streams

'ARIRANG' achieves chart and sales milestones

The album pulled in over 110 million streams on day one (a K-pop record for 2026), and all 14 tracks occupied the top 14 spots simultaneously on Spotify's global chart.

Physical sales were huge too (nearly 4 million copies sold on the first day) and ARIRANG held the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 for two weeks straight.

The buzz also brought a wave of new listeners to BTS and sparked fresh interest in their older music.