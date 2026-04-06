BTS's 'ARIRANG' becomes fastest group album to 1 billion streams
Entertainment
BTS is back in a big way: ARIRANG, their first album since finishing military service, just smashed records by reaching 1 billion Spotify streams in only 16 days.
That's the quickest any group has ever done it.
'ARIRANG' achieves chart and sales milestones
The album pulled in over 110 million streams on day one (a K-pop record for 2026), and all 14 tracks occupied the top 14 spots simultaneously on Spotify's global chart.
Physical sales were huge too (nearly 4 million copies sold on the first day) and ARIRANG held the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 for two weeks straight.
The buzz also brought a wave of new listeners to BTS and sparked fresh interest in their older music.