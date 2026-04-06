BTS's 'ARIRANG' secures 1st Asian-group 2-week No.1 Billboard 200 run

'ARIRANG' pulls 187,000 units 2nd week

Even with sales dropping from its huge debut, ARIRANG still pulled in 187,000 units in its second week, outlasting all of BTS's past No. 1 albums, which only managed one week each at the top.

The album also had the biggest opening of 2026 so far, competing with new albums by Ye, Melanie Martinez and Yeat, proving BTS's global impact isn't slowing down anytime soon.