BTS's 'ARIRANG' secures 1st Asian-group 2-week No.1 Billboard 200 run
Entertainment
BTS just set a new record: ARIRANG is now the first album by an Asian group to spend two straight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Dropping after their military break, the album has brought major energy back to ARMYs everywhere and is making waves in the music world.
'ARIRANG' pulls 187,000 units 2nd week
Even with sales dropping from its huge debut, ARIRANG still pulled in 187,000 units in its second week, outlasting all of BTS's past No. 1 albums, which only managed one week each at the top.
The album also had the biggest opening of 2026 so far, competing with new albums by Ye, Melanie Martinez and Yeat, proving BTS's global impact isn't slowing down anytime soon.