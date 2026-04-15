BTS's 'ARIRANG' sets longest Billboard 200 group run since 2013

BTS achieves repeated simultaneous No.1 debuts

"ARIRANG" kicked off strong, selling 641,000 equivalent album units in its first week, the biggest US debut of 2026 so far.

Even after a big drop, it stayed at No. 1 with another 187,000 equivalent album units sold in the second week.

The lead track "Swim" also made waves, debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and making BTS the first group to pull off simultaneous No. 1 debuts on both charts more than once.

Plus, "Swim" held onto the top spot on Spotify's global chart for an impressive 23 days straight.