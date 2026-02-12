BTS's 'ARIRANG' world tour to stream in cinemas
BTS is back and making history—their "ARIRANG" world tour kicks off soon, and fans everywhere can catch the action live in cinemas.
The first concerts will stream from Goyang Sports Complex - Main Stadium on April 11, 2026 and Tokyo on April 18, 2026, thanks to a team-up between Trafalgar Releasing, HYBE, and BigHit Music.
BTS's biggest global run yet
This is BTS's first world tour since finishing military service, featuring songs from their new album Arirang (released March 20, 2026).
With 82 shows planned across 34 regions, unfolding through 2026 and into 2027, it's set to be their biggest global run yet—and now you can experience it with friends at your local theater.