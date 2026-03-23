BTS's comeback documentary 'The Return' gets release date

The film weaves in Korea's iconic folk song 'Arirang'

The film gives a behind-the-scenes look at BTS's creative process and how they tackled the pressures of returning after a long break.

It also spotlights their roots by weaving in Korea's iconic folk song Arirang and shows just how hands-on members like RM, Suga, and j-hope were with the album.

Plus, it all leads up to their ARIRANG World Tour (kickoff date not specified), so if you're excited about BTS's return to the global stage, this one's for you.