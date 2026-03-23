BTS's concert attendance raises eyebrows, hits Hybe's stock

BTS is Hybe's biggest moneymaker, especially after their nearly four-year break for military service. The lower turnout has people wondering if demand is slipping, even though their new album Arirang and Netflix livestream drew global attention.

Open areas were less packed than expected

The venue's seating capacity was about 22,000 and online interest was huge, but open areas were less packed than expected.

This gap has sparked questions about event planning and whether safety rules or other factors held fans back.