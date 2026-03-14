BTS's new album trailer blends modernity with Korean history
BTS just dropped an animated trailer for their new album Arirang, blending their post-military reunion with a nod to Korean history.
The video connects BTS's journey with that of seven Korean students in 1896, who brought the folk song Arirang to Washington, D.C., highlighting themes of heritage and identity.
Trailer highlights historical moment of introducing 'Arirang' to the world
The trailer retells how those seven students introduced Arirang, a song about longing and resilience, to American audiences at Howard University.
Their performance became the earliest known audio recording of Korean music, captured on wax cylinders back in the day.
Album, documentary, and world tour: Everything coming up next
Arirang drops March 20 with 14 tracks (SWIM leads the way).
The group is celebrating with a Netflix livestream on March 21, followed by their documentary BTS: The Return on March 27.
And yes, the Arirang World Tour kicks off this April and runs through next year!