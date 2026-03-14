BTS's new album trailer blends modernity with Korean history

The trailer retells how those seven students introduced Arirang, a song about longing and resilience, to American audiences at Howard University. Their performance became the earliest known audio recording of Korean music, captured on wax cylinders back in the day.

Album, documentary, and world tour: Everything coming up next

Arirang drops March 20 with 14 tracks (SWIM leads the way).

The group is celebrating with a Netflix livestream on March 21, followed by their documentary BTS: The Return on March 27.

And yes, the Arirang World Tour kicks off this April and runs through next year!