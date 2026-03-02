Buckley, Jordan win big at 2026 Actor Awards
The 2026 Actor Awards just wrapped up, spotlighting some big wins in film and TV.
Jessie Buckley took Best Female Lead for "Hamnet," while Michael B. Jordan grabbed Best Male Lead for "Sinners."
Both beat out some serious competition, including Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothee Chalamet.
Other major winners of the night
If you're into movies or series, this year's awards had a few standout moments—like the entire "Sinners" cast winning ensemble honors and Sean Penn picking up Best Supporting Male.
Catherine O'Hara was honored posthumously for "The Studio," adding a bittersweet touch to the night.
On the TV side, "The Studio" dominated comedy categories with Seth Rogen winning best male actor, while 16-year-old Owen Cooper made history as the youngest limited series winner for "Adolescence."
If you want to know what everyone will be watching (or talking about) next, these are the names to remember.