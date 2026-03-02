Buckley, Jordan win big at 2026 Actor Awards

Other major winners of the night

If you're into movies or series, this year's awards had a few standout moments—like the entire "Sinners" cast winning ensemble honors and Sean Penn picking up Best Supporting Male.

Catherine O'Hara was honored posthumously for "The Studio," adding a bittersweet touch to the night.

On the TV side, "The Studio" dominated comedy categories with Seth Rogen winning best male actor, while 16-year-old Owen Cooper made history as the youngest limited series winner for "Adolescence."

If you want to know what everyone will be watching (or talking about) next, these are the names to remember.