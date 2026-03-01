Buckley on 'Hamnet': Love playing characters with shadowy bits Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Jessie Buckley is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Agnes—Shakespeare's wife—in "Hamnet."

She says she loves playing characters with "shadowy bits"—the parts that are a little messy and real.

The film, directed by Chloe Zhao and based on Maggie O'Farrell's novel, is also up for eight Oscars.