Buckley on 'Hamnet': Love playing characters with shadowy bits
Jessie Buckley is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Agnes—Shakespeare's wife—in "Hamnet."
She says she loves playing characters with "shadowy bits"—the parts that are a little messy and real.
The film, directed by Chloe Zhao and based on Maggie O'Farrell's novel, is also up for eight Oscars.
Buckley developed a deep bond with co-actors
In "Hamnet," Buckley's Agnes isn't just Shakespeare's background character—she's complex, bold, and full of life.
Casting director Nina Gold called Buckley "phenomenal," and Buckley says she developed a deep bond with Jacobi Jupe (Hamnet) and with "all the children," even though Jacobi and Olivia Lynes (Judith) aren't siblings in real life.
Oscars buzz for 'Hamnet'
All eyes are now on "Hamnet" to see how it fares at the Academy Awards.